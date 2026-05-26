Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor News: Scoreless in nine minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Proctor provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in nine minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Proctor saw some rare run in Game 4 due to the lopsided score in this season-ending loss. The rookie was limited to 50 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, posting averages of 5.4 points, 1.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 10.9 minutes per contest.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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