Tyrese Proctor News: Scoreless in six minutes
Proctor racked up zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and two steals across six minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Heat.
This was Proctor's first appearance since Feb. 24 after previously battling a quadriceps injury. Look for him to be an emergency depth piece moving forward.
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