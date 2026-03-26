Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor News: Scoreless in six minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:06am

Proctor racked up zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and two steals across six minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Heat.

This was Proctor's first appearance since Feb. 24 after previously battling a quadriceps injury. Look for him to be an emergency depth piece moving forward.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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