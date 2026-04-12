Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor News: Sniffs triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Proctor posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.

With Cleveland sitting several key contributors in Sunday's regular-season finale, Proctor made the most of his career-high 35 minutes. The rookie second-rounder turned in an efficient performance and finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer with a career-best 22 points. The Duke product also supplied team- and career-high marks in both rebounds and assists en route to his first career double-double.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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