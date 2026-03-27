Tyrese Samuel News: All-around output versus Herd

Samuel produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Samuel's defensive effort was not enough for his side to avoid a surprising defeat, but it earned him a double-double in his fourth straight G League start. The Canadian posted his most rebounds since Jan. 17 while recording multiple blocks for the sixth time this season. He has also shot at least 50.0 percent from the field in five consecutive games, although he usually logs few attempts.