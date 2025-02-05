Tyrese Samuel News: Double-doubles in G League loss
Samuel racked up 27 points (12-17 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes Tuesday in G League Valley Suns' 121-120 loss to the Texas Legends.
Samuel was incredibly efficient in Tuesday's loss to the Legends, going 12-for-17 from the field on his way to a team-high 27 points. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 65 percent from the floor.
Tyrese Samuel
Free Agent
