Tyrese Samuel News: Double-doubles in G League win

Samuel logged 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during the Raptors 905's 138-115 win over the Wisconsin Herd in Saturday's G League game.

Samuel scored all 12 of his points over the final three quarters of Saturday's game. He led both teams in rebounds while leading the 905 in blocked shots. Across 10 regular-season games with the 905, Samuel averaged 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 22.7 minutes per game.