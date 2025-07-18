Menu
Tyrese Samuel News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 6:11pm

Samuel racked up 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 87-83 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Samuel had an incredibly efficient shooting performance in his squad's Las Vegas Summer League finale. He shot 80 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc while also crashing the glass, being the only player on his team to record a double-double.

Tyrese Samuel
Brooklyn Nets
