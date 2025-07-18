Tyrese Samuel News: Double-doubles in loss

Samuel racked up 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 87-83 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Samuel had an incredibly efficient shooting performance in his squad's Las Vegas Summer League finale. He shot 80 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc while also crashing the glass, being the only player on his team to record a double-double.