Tyrese Samuel News: Double-doubles off bench

Samuel recorded 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Stockton.

Samuel was one of five players who scored in double digits for the Valley Suns, and he also led the team in rebounds. The former Florida standout is averaging 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in five regular-season outings in the current G League regular season.