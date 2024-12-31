Tyrese Samuel News: Effective off bench

Samuel played 23 minutes Monday during the Valley Suns' 121-104 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds.

Samuel had a productive outing while coming off the bench Monday as he hauled in the most rebounds on the team in addition to connecting on an effective 83.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. He is now averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 17 outings this season