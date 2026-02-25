Tyrese Samuel News: Efficient two-way showing

Samuel totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Samuel led the Valley Suns' second unit in points, boards and swipes Wednesday. Through 21 G League regular-season outings, the undrafted rookie is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.5 minutes per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field.