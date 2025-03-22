Tyrese Samuel News: Full stat line from second unit

Samuel registered 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 19 minutes during Friday's 139-125 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Samuel filled the box score Friday to make a solid impact on both ends of the floor off the bench. Across seven games in March thus far, the undrafted rookie has averaged 8.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 19.4 minutes.