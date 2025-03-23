Tyrese Samuel News: Records double-double in win

Samuel racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Samuel did just enough to obtain his sixth double-double in 47 appearances of the current G League campaign. He moved into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in 14 consecutive matchups, as he filled in with Mamadi Diakite out due to personal reasons, although it's unclear if that will remain the case in upcoming clashes.