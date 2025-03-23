Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Samuel headshot

Tyrese Samuel News: Records double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 7:40pm

Samuel racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Samuel did just enough to obtain his sixth double-double in 47 appearances of the current G League campaign. He moved into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in 14 consecutive matchups, as he filled in with Mamadi Diakite out due to personal reasons, although it's unclear if that will remain the case in upcoming clashes.

Tyrese Samuel
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now