Tyrese Samuel News: Scores season-high 23 points

Samuel played 25 minutes Friday during Valley's 107-83 win over Iowa and recorded 23 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

Samuel had one of his best outings of the campaign, as his 23 points not only led the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 24-year-old. He also shot an efficient 88.9 percent from the field and is now averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 30 games played this season.