Tyrese Samuel News: Scores season-high 23 points
Samuel played 25 minutes Friday during Valley's 107-83 win over Iowa and recorded 23 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.
Samuel had one of his best outings of the campaign, as his 23 points not only led the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 24-year-old. He also shot an efficient 88.9 percent from the field and is now averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 30 games played this season.
Tyrese Samuel
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now