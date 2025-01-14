Tyrese Samuel News: Solid outing in loss
Samuel posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Samuel has recorded two double-doubles in the G League this season for the Valley Suns. He's been a solid contributor off the bench, averaging 8.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.
Tyrese Samuel
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now