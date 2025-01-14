Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Samuel

Tyrese Samuel News: Solid outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 1:35pm

Samuel posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Samuel has recorded two double-doubles in the G League this season for the Valley Suns. He's been a solid contributor off the bench, averaging 8.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.

Tyrese Samuel
 Free Agent

