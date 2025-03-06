Tyrese Samuel News: Team-high three blocks off bench

Samuel finished with 12 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 loss to the Stockton Kings.

On top of supplying an efficient 12 points, Samuel also led the team in swats Tuesday. The undrafted rookie has made only four starts in 2024-25, but he's maintained a notable role off the bench with averages of 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 19.9 minutes while shooting 65.5 percent from the field over 20 games as a reserve during the G League regular season.