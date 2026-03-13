Tyson Degenhart News: Tallies eight rebounds in win
Degenhart notched 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes in Thursday's 124-120 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.
Degenhart came close to a double-double thanks to a solid effort on the boards. The forward has now made three consecutive starts, averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest over that period.
Tyson Degenhart
Free Agent
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