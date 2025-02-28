Tyson Etienne News: Dominates in loss

Etienne finished with 34 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 42 minutes Thursday during the G League Long Island Nets' 124-121 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Etienne stayed hot from beyond the arc, where he's now buried five or more triples in three consecutive games. The 25-year-old is now averaging 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals during the G League regular season (22 appearances).