Tyson Etienne News: Drawing first NBA start

Etienne is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are electing to shake up the starting five Thursday, and it'll be Etienne who benefits from the change. He's seen an uptick in minutes down the stretch of the regular season, as he's averaging 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.0 minutes over his last four outings.