Tyson Etienne headshot

Tyson Etienne News: Drawing first NBA start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Etienne is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are electing to shake up the starting five Thursday, and it'll be Etienne who benefits from the change. He's seen an uptick in minutes down the stretch of the regular season, as he's averaging 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.0 minutes over his last four outings.

Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Etienne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Etienne See More
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022