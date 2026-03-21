Tyson Etienne News: Dropped from rotation Friday

Etienne (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Nets' 93-92 loss to the Knicks.

Though Brooklyn was without five players Friday, head coach Jordi Fernandez still elected to leave Etienne, Jalen Wilson and E.J. Liddell out of his 10-man rotation. Etienne had been a more regular presence in the rotation than the other two players of late, appearing in each of the previous six contests while averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.7 minutes per contest. Brooklyn could get Terance Mann (illness) back for its next game Sunday in Sacramento, making it difficult to count on Etienne regaining a spot on the second unit.