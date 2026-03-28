Tyson Etienne headshot

Tyson Etienne News: Dropped from rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Etienne (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.

After appearing in each of the last three games while averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest, Etienne dropped out of head coach Jordi Fernandez's 11-man rotation. Fernandez has regularly been shaking up his rotation game by game, so despite receiving a DNP-CD on Friday, Etienne could easily end up reclaiming a spot on the second unit in the Nets' next contest Sunday versus the Kings.

Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets
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