Tyson Etienne News: Dropped from rotation Friday
Etienne (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.
After appearing in each of the last three games while averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest, Etienne dropped out of head coach Jordi Fernandez's 11-man rotation. Fernandez has regularly been shaking up his rotation game by game, so despite receiving a DNP-CD on Friday, Etienne could easily end up reclaiming a spot on the second unit in the Nets' next contest Sunday versus the Kings.
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