Tyson Etienne News: Efficient showing in G League

Etienne finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 101-97 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Etienne posted another strong shooting performance and is now 13-for-19 form the field over his last two appearances. He continues to provide strong offensive production for Long Island, as he's averaging 19.4 points and 3.2 made threes per game at a clip of 46.5 percent (29 matchups).