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Tyson Etienne News: Emerges with 15 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:13am

Etienne posted 15 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 114-95 loss to Portland.

The two-way player is beginning to carve out a role at the NBA level, appearing in five consecutive games for the Nets. Etienne has now scored in double digits in back-to-back contests during this span, and his playing time is worth monitoring as Brooklyn starts to embrace a youth movement down the stretch of a lost season.

Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets
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