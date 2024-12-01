Tyson Etienne News: Game-high 29 points in G League

Etienne recorded 29 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 131-119 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Despite scoring a game- and season-high 29 points, Etienne finished with a game-worst, minus-28 point differential. Over nine G League appearances, Etienne has averaged 13.4 points while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.