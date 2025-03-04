Tyson Etienne News: Inks pact with Brooklyn
The Nets signed Etienne to a two-way deal Tuesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The New York native will join the Nets on a two-way pact amid a reasonably successful season in the G League. Etienne has averaged 16.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals across 34.1 minutes per contest in 40 G League outings with the Long Island Nets. The 25-year-old combo guard has also shot 46.3 percent from the field and an impressive 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Etienne will likely struggle to carve out a significant role with the parent club, as he'll have to compete for playing time in the second unit with Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin and Reece Beekman.
