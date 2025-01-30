Fantasy Basketball
Tyson Etienne headshot

Tyson Etienne News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 4:14pm

Etienne logged 22 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes Wednesday during Long Island's 104-98 loss versus the Swarm.

Etienne had a solid bounce-back performance after scoring just four points in Sunday's loss to the Raptors 905. He led the team in points scored on Wednesday. He also efficiently shot the ball, converting 45.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts.

Tyson Etienne
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
