Tyson Etienne News: Leading scorer in loss

Etienne logged 22 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes Wednesday during Long Island's 104-98 loss versus the Swarm.

Etienne had a solid bounce-back performance after scoring just four points in Sunday's loss to the Raptors 905. He led the team in points scored on Wednesday. He also efficiently shot the ball, converting 45.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts.