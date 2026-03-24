Tyson Etienne News: Leads from bench with 18 points
Etienne ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Etienne's shooting was on point during the blowout loss. He's fared well as a backup in 16 games with the parent club, and he'll likely remain with the squad for the remainder of the season with 34 games left on his two-way contract.
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