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Tyson Etienne News: Leads from bench with 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Etienne ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Etienne's shooting was on point during the blowout loss. He's fared well as a backup in 16 games with the parent club, and he'll likely remain with the squad for the remainder of the season with 34 games left on his two-way contract.

Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets
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