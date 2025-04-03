Tyson Etienne News: Logs career-high 25 minutes

Etienne had five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Nets continue to roll with an anonymous lineup, affording Etienne a career-high 25 minutes. Playing in just the second game of his career, Etienne flashed some upside on the defensive end. There are no guarantees when it comes to the Nets' rotation, especially for someone like Etienne who is currently on a 10-day contract.