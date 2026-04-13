Tyson Etienne News: Logs team-high 20 points in finale

Etienne ended with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

Etienne enjoyed a larger role with the parent club this season, appearing in 24 games. He made the most of his opportunity in the season finale, as the team elected to clear the bench and give the backups the court. The guard had a productive season in the G League this season with the Long Island Nets. Although his 6-0 frame is undersized for the league, he continued to develop his game after shooting inconsistencies hindered his progress as a rookie. It's anyone's guess what Brooklyn's roster will look like next season, but Etienne is probably scheduled for backup duty at best.