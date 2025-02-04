Tyson Etienne News: Mixed results in G League

Etienne registered 29 points (12-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Etienne followed up his season-high, 43-point performance against the Cruise on Saturday with his ninth outing with at least 20 points this season. Across 30 G League performances, he's averaging 15.5 points while shooting 39.6 percent from deep.