Tyson Etienne News: Posts 22 points in victory

Etienne recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 108-94 win against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Etienne has been on a tear of late as a scorer, reaching the 20-point threshold in three straight appearances. He's now averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals through 23 games this season with Long Island.