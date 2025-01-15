Tyson Etienne News: Posts 22 points in victory
Etienne recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 108-94 win against the Grand Rapids Gold.
Etienne has been on a tear of late as a scorer, reaching the 20-point threshold in three straight appearances. He's now averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals through 23 games this season with Long Island.
Tyson Etienne
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now