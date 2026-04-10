Tyson Etienne News: Scores 14 in start

Etienne accumulated 14 points (5-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 123-94 loss to the Pacers.

Etienne made his first career NBA start with the Nets sitting most of their regulars for the front end of this back-to-back set. Over his last five games, he's averaging 24.4 minutes per contest with 9.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.