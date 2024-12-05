Tyson Etienne News: Scores 24 points

Etienne logged 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 42 minutes Wednesday during Long Island's 132-129 loss versus Delaware.

Etienne's six three-pointers made not only led the team but also matched the 25-year-old's season high. He has now scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.