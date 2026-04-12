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Tyson Etienne News: Slotted to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Etienne will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Etienne started the last two games, but he will return to a bench role for the team's season finale. In his last six games in a reserve role, Etienne posted averages of 9.2 points, 3.2 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20.8 minutes per contest.

Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets
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