Tyson Etienne News: Slotted to bench
Etienne will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Etienne started the last two games, but he will return to a bench role for the team's season finale. In his last six games in a reserve role, Etienne posted averages of 9.2 points, 3.2 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20.8 minutes per contest.
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