Tyson Etienne News: Team-high 32 points in loss

Etienne closed with 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 122-118 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Etienne led the team in scoring Sunday, notching at least 18 points in his sixth consecutive outing. Across his last 10 contests, the 25-year-old has averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 35.9 minutes while shooting 47.0 percent from beyond the arc.