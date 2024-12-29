Tyson Walker Injury: Sidelined Saturday

Walker didn't play in Saturday's 100-84 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue due to a groin injury.

The severity of the groin injury is unknown, though Walker's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Maine Celtics. Through 15 G League outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 32.4 minutes per contest.