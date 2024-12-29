Tyson Walker Injury: Sidelined Saturday
Walker didn't play in Saturday's 100-84 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue due to a groin injury.
The severity of the groin injury is unknown, though Walker's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Maine Celtics. Through 15 G League outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 32.4 minutes per contest.
Tyson Walker
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now