Tyson Walker News: Drops 28 points in G League loss

Walker recorded 28 points (13-29 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Texas Legends' 108-104 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Walker wasn't shy on the offensive end, hoisting up a team-high 29 shot attempts from the field. However, he also led Texas with four turnovers. The 6-1 guard has reached the 20-point mark four times over his last nine appearances.