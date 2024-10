Walker was selected by the Legends with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

Walker went undrafted in the 2024 Draft but briefly latched on with the Suns for the Summer League. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals across 32.9 minutes per game in 34 regular-season appearances last year with Michigan State.