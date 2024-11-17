Tyson Walker News: Lone bright spot

Walker recorded 35 points (14-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-96 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Walker came off the bench and played only 29 minutes but was the lone bright spot for Texas during an ugly loss. The rest of the team combined to shoot 24-for-64 from the field and 6-for-22 from deep. Walker scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 26 minutes during the G League opener, so Friday's outing appears to be an outlier.