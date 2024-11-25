Tyson Walker News: Nears double-double

Walker tallied 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes Monday during the G League Texas Legends' 100-98 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Walker was one of three Legends to reach the 20-point threshold, and he finished the night second in scoring behind Brandon Williams' 29-point showing. Hopefully Monday's performance will provide a spark for the 24-year-old, who totaled only three total points across his previous two contests entering the day.