Tyson Walker headshot

Tyson Walker News: Productive in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 1:44pm

Walker played 39 minutes Friday during the Legends' 94-86 win over Oklahoma City, totaling 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Walker missed the team's most recent game due to an illness but managed to make his return during Friday's victory. He ended up leading the team in both assists and steals in addition to finishing second in points scored behind Jazian Gortman's 30.

Tyson Walker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
