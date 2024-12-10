Tyson Walker News: Provides 11 assists in defeat
Walker recorded 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 39 minutes during Monday's 100-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Walker achieved a double-double for the first time this season thanks to his playmaking role during his fifth consecutive G League start. Over those last five games, the guard has averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.
Tyson Walker
Free Agent
