TyTy Washington News: All-around production in G League
Washington registered 24 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-91 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Washington has scored at least 24 points in three straight games, but he's gone 26-for-67 from the field and 7-for-27 from deep during that stretch. Across eight G League appearances, he's averaged 22.2 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.7 percent from deep.
