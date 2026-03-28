TyTy Washington News: Another strong G League outing

Washington tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 120-112 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Washington produced more than 23 points for the third consecutive game and converted his most three-pointers since Dec. 21. The two-way guard has played just 13 minutes at the NBA level over the Clippers' last seven matchups, but he remains a frequent starter for the G League side, where he has excelled in offensive play lately.