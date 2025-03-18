Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
TyTy Washington headshot

TyTy Washington News: Back in rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Washington finished Monday's 129-89 victory over Toronto with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists over six minutes.

Washington was used sparingly again Monday, playing no more than six minutes for the sixteenth straight game, 10 of which he has failed to leave the bench. His appearance here was simply due to the fact the Suns were in complete control, ultimately winning the game by 40 points.

TyTy Washington
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now