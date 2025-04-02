TyTy Washington News: Dominates for 40 points in G League

Washington finished with 40 points (16-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals win over the Santa Cruz Warriors

Washington took on heavy usage in Tuesday's first-round matchup, leading all scorers and distributing a team-high nine dimes. The two-way player wrapped up the G League regular season with averages of 25.8 points, 9.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 35.9 minutes across his final five contests, and he'll likely remain the focal point of the Valley Suns' offense for the second-round clash with the Stockton Kings.