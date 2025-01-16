TyTy Washington News: Game-high 30 points in G League

Washington accumulated 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, two steals and one block over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Valley Suns' 137-124 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Washington has scored 30 points in back-to-back G League games and has gone 11-for-17 from three-point range over that span. Over his last five G League games, Washington has averaged 24.0 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 32.7 minutes per contest.