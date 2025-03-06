TyTy Washington News: Goes for 24 points in G League

Washington closed with 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the G League Valley Suns' 136-127 loss to the Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

While the 2022 first-round pick is on a two-way deal with Phoenix, he's appeared in just 10 contests and has averaged 9.3 minutes per game with the parent club on the season. Washington has started each of his 15 outings in the G League, however, averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest.