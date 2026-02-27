TyTy Washington News: Goes unused Thursday

Washington (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench in Thursday's 94-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Following a stint in the G League, Washington joined the Clippers to provide added depth with all of Kawhi Leonard (ankle), John Collins (head/neck) and Darius Garland (toe) sitting out, but the two-way guard didn't end up cracking the rotation. Washington is expected to continue seeing most of his opportunities in the G League as a member of the San Diego Clippers, with whom he's averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes per game over 22 appearances on the season.