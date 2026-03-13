TyTy Washington News: Impactful in G League win

Washington recorded 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six steals, four assists and one block over 39 minutes in Thursday's 126-115 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Washington put in a fine effort, which included a season-high six steals during his 25th G League start of the campaign. He's available as a two-way option for the Clippers, but he'll likely stay more active in the San Diego affiliate in upcoming contests, looking to increase his G League averages of 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.