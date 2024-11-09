TyTy Washington News: Mixed results in G League loss

Washington registered 21 points (7-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Washington put up solid counting stats but was inefficient from the field and coughed up a team-high five turnovers. As a two-way player, Washington will likely bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League club all season, but when he's with the Suns' affiliate, he should be a go-to player.